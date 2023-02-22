Avian flu outbreak detected at Lancaster County poultry farm

It is the 4th farm in the county to be affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County chicken farm has tested positive for avian influenza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The farm, categorized by the USA as a commercial broiler production facility, is the fourth from Lancaster County to be infected by the disease this month, according to the USDA's Avian Influenza Dashboard, which tracks cases nationwide.

A total of 97,700 birds are housed at the facility, which is located in Strasburg, according to Lancaster Farming.

It is the largest farm to get avian influenza since last May, according to data compiled by the USDA's Dashboard.

Counting the other three sites where avian influenza was detected, a total of 153,500 birds have been affected by the disease in the county this year, according to USDA data.

Lancaster County is the nation's fourth-largest poultry producer, generating more than $580 million a year, according to USDA.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza does not generally impact humans. While the first human case was discovered last year in Colorado, experts believe the health risk to people is low.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe to eat poultry and eggs when they are properly handled and thoroughly cooked.

The CDC mentions that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI viruses. This means that over-easy and sunny side-up eggs should be avoided.

Also, people should not consume meat or eggs from poultry that are sick.

There is no cure for avian flu. Depopulation is the only solution.

HPAI is transmitted through contact with fecal matter from wild birds, infected birds, contaminated equipment and contaminated boots and clothing.

