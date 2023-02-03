First Pennsylvania avian flu cases in 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed avian flu outbreaks in two flocks of ducks in Lancaster County on Feb. 1.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that two Lancaster County duck flocks have confirmed cases of avian influenza.

The cases, which were confirmed on Feb. 1, became the first bird flu cases in Pennsylvania in 2023.

At least one flock of ducks was being raised for commercial duck meat. 32,800 birds in this flock were affected, along with another 3,200 from the other flock.

The USDA has also recently confirmed large outbreaks of avian flu in Iowa, Virginia and Tennessee.