More than 50,000 books and media items will be available at the three-day event, held at the Overlook Activities Center's roller skating rink.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Public Library will host its 13th Annual Book Sale event next week, from Tuesday through Thursday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, when all remaining books will be half-price.

The sale will be held the roller skating rink at the Overlook Activities Center on 301 Golf Drive.

Hosted by the Friends of Manheim Township Public Library, the book sale is one of the Library’s major fundraiser events, with proceeds from the sale being used for library materials, programs and equipment.

The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year's sale promises to be the biggest in the event's history, which dates back to 2008.

“The community’s support of this year’s Annual Book Sale is more important than ever," said Joyce Sands, executive director of the Manheim Township Public Library. "The library serves the community in good times and bad, providing resources, programs, and services that patrons rely on. The funds raised by this volunteer run activity help the library fulfill this vital role.”

In addition to a wide variety of books, there will be a healthy selection of DVDs, CDs, Books on CDs and puzzles.

“After spending the past two years accumulating over 50,000 books and media items, we are excited for the community to come and shop from 30 different categories," said Book Sale coordinator Rennae Newman.

Hardcover books are $2, paperback books are 50¢, children’s hardcover books are $1, children’s paperback books are 50¢ while DVDs are $1, CDs are 50¢ and puzzles are 50¢.

Cash, check, or credit cards are all accepted, with a minimum $5 purchase for credit cards.

Book and media donations will not be accepted at the book sale, but rather at the Manheim Township Public Library on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 am and 11 am.

For more information about the sale or donating books during regular business hours, please call the library at 717-560-6441.

The Manheim Township Public Library is located on the Overlook Community Campus near the Fruitville Pike entrance at 595 Granite Run Drive.