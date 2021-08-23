More than 250,000 books available at Friends of Lancaster Public Library Big Book Sale

The book sale kicked off at 7 a.m. Monday and runs through Wednesday evening.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Friends of Lancaster Public Library kicked off their Big Book Sale Aug. 23.

An hour before the book sale began, a line of customers wrapped around the old BonTon at Park City Center where the book sale is being held.

Organizers say with more than 250,000 books and thousands of vinyl records, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs, there is something at the sale for everyone. Paperbacks start at $.50 and hardbacks start at $2.

The book sale runs through 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, which is also half-price day. Face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required. Cash, checks, and all major credits cards will be accepted. A 6% Pa. sales tax will be charged on all book purchases. All the money raised from the book sale will benefit the Lancaster Public Library.