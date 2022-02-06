United States Department of Agriculture releases federal income eligibility guidelines on free student lunch

Eligibility depends on a range of factors, including family size and income.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price meals for July 2022 through June 2023.

Schools among other institutions and facilities use the guidelines to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Special Milk Program for Children, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Summer Food Service Program.

"Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a major way schools provide for their students," said State Director of Child Nutrition Programs Vonda Ramp. "Keeping students fed means they can focus on learning in the classroom instead of having to think about where their next meal might come from."

To apply, households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) need only include the SNAP or TANF case number on their application.

Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and should complete a Household Meal Benefit Application.

Other households can find more information on the commonwealth’s COMPASS website.

The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective July 1 until further notice:

For a family size of one:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $17,667

-Reduced price meals: $17,668 to $25,142

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $25,143 and up

For a family size of two:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $23,803

-Reduced price meals: $23,804 to $33,874

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $33,874 and up

For a family size of three:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $29,939

-Reduced price meals: $29,940 to $42,606

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $42,607 and up

For a family size of four:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $36,075

-Reduced price meals: $36,076 to $51,338

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $51,339 and up

For a family size of five:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $42,211

-Reduced price meals: $42,212 to $60,070

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $60,071 and up

For a family size of six:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $48,347

-Reduced price meals: $48,348 to $68,803

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $68,803 and up

For a family size of seven:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $54,483

-Reduced price meals: $54,484 to $77,534

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $77,535 and up

For a family size of eight:

-Free meals or milk: $0 to $60,619

-Reduced price meals: $60,620 to $86,266

-Not eligible for free or reduced price meals or milk: $86,267 and up

