Coach of Harrisburg's Lady Cougars retires after more than 30 years of coaching

Members of the Harrisburg community, as well as former players, came to celebrate Coach Larry Moore's leadership in the school district and beyond.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After more than 30 years of coaching, the Head Basketball Coach of Harrisburg High School's Lady Cougars has retired.

Larry Moore made his retirement official on Wednesday. Members of the community came out at 11 a.m. to give a heart-felt send-off to Moore.

The Dauphin County Board of Commissioners and the Mayor of Harrisburg made it out to congratulate Moore on his accomplishments with the team, as well as recognizing his work for the community as the Program Director of Dauphin County's Department of Parks and Recreation.

In addition to these accomplishments, Moore is also the founder of L. Moore Entertainment LLC. The Dauphin County Board of Commissioners declared that July 6, 2022 will be known as Larry Moore day in Dauphin County.

In his coaching career, Moore secured a record 277 wins and 131 losses. He currently holds Harrisburg's record of coaching 244 girls' basketball career wins.

“What I’m going to take away from Harrisburg are the friendships of the kids, the staff, and the administration on how hard they work to move the kids to the next level," said Moore. "Love is the first word you use in coaching.”

Ninety percent of Moore's players have gone onto college. He holds the single-season record of 32 wins straight, which occurred in the 2003-04 school year.