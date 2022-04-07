21 Pennsylvania school districts to close for Diwali 2022

On Oct. 24, the Bensalem Township, the Central Bucks, and the Central York school districts, along with 18 others, will be closed for the festival of lights.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 2020.

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania will be closed for Diwali this year, according to Hindu statesman Rajan Zed.

On Oct. 24, the Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area, Great Valley, Greenville Area, Lower Moreland Township, New Hope-Solebury, North Penn, Owen J. Roberts, Pennsbury, Punxsutawney Area, Spring-Ford Area, Unionville-Chadds Ford, Upper Darby, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion Area, and West Chester Area school districts will be closed for the festival of lights.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs, according to Zed's statement. The holiday celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.

Zed, who is the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that recognizing Diwali in Pennsylvania schools is a "step in the right direction" and that it is important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils. By recognizing Diwali as a holiday in these schools and closing for the day, Zed said in his statement, it ensures that the public sees them as respectful and accommodating.

He also suggested in his statement that all Pennsylvania schools, from public to private, look into declaring Diwali an official holiday, "thus recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education."