Local educational organizations receive "unprecedented donation"

The organization Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania recently received what it's calling an "unprecedented donation" that will help continue its mission to empower students to stay in school and succeed academically.

The $1.5 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, was part of a much larger donation that was given to 40 local affiliates of the Communities in Schools network.

The organization helps schools meet the needs of students and their families by providing items like food, housing, health care, counseling and access to technology.

Officials with the nonprofit say these needs have only increased during the pandemic.

"Our students, our families, and really our frontline staff have been through a lot since this pandemic started, and this was an uplifting moment to give our team motivation to continue to reach our goals," said CEO of Communities in Schools Jenna Lewis.