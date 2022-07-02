Pa. government takes steps to grow agribusiness in Keystone State

The initiative was supported by a $250,000 industry partnership grant from the State Department of Labor and Industry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf administration is taking steps to provide training for emerging jobs in agriculture-related businesses across the commonwealth.

The initiative is part of a partnership between the Giant Company, workforce development organizations, three academic institutions and Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.

"Industry leaders who invest in their workers, particularly with educational opportunities that lead to better-paying jobs, will be rewarded many times over with the loyalty of a workforce that finally has choices," said Pa. Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

It expands on an existing leadership program to include additional occupations and serve dislocated workers.

"This grant program builds on Governor Wolf's PAsmart initiative, through which the administration has distributed nearly $60 million statewide since 2018 to expand job training through registered apprenticeships and industry partnerships and to support STEM and computer science education in hundreds of Pennsylvania schools," Berrier said.

Shippensburg University, Harrisburg Area Community College and the Harrisburg University of Science of Technology are developing curricula that will be used.