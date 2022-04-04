'Edible classroom' brought to Lancaster County school

Students, families and officials with the garden program at Lafayette Elementary School put the finishing touches on their community garden at the school on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A school in Lancaster teamed up with a local nonprofit to teach children the importance of healthy, sustainable food.

Students, families and officials with the garden program at Lafayette Elementary School put the finishing touches on their community garden at the school on Monday.

Lafayette teamed up with Lancaster-based nonprofit The Edible Classroom to make the garden possible.

Through the program, students learn how to care for and grow a vegetable garden. The Edible Classroom also helps connect refugee students and families by growing vegetables from different cultures.

"This year, in all of our school gardens. we are adding really interesting crops from around the world — so some from Asia, some from Africa, some from Mexico — so that children can see that there's such a diversity in plants just like there are in people," said Beth Horst, a co-founder of The Edible Classroom.