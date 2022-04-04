A local business is partnering with another company to to raise awareness about the need for early financial education in Central PA

There are six schools participating in this initiative and at least one teacher in each of these schools is trained to provide these courses.

YORK, Pa. — KCA Wealth Management is partnering with EVERFI to bring financial literacy education to Central Pennsylvania students.

There are about six schools participating in this initiative and at least one teacher in each of these schools is trained to provide these courses.

“We were able to work with them through a sponsorship and a donation and then we were able to contact local schools to put in the financial literacy programs," Brian Kennedy from KCA Wealth Management LLC said.

Many local schools have initiated steps to implement the financial literacy courses including: Trinity High School, Bishop McDevitt High School, St. Joseph School, Harrisburg Academy, Cumberland Valley High school, and Milton Hershey School.

Students in elementary school through high school will be able to take these courses. Programs regarding banking, credit, debt, employment, finance, and insurance will be available. Students at the above schools will also be able to participate in entrepreneurship programs.

Kennedy says that by developing financial literacy skills at a young age, these students can build the confidence and knowledge to make sound financial decisions.

“At the end of the day, it's important to educate our youth," Kennedy said. He added that people tell him all the time that they wish they would have learned about the principles of finance when they were younger.

School administrators and parents interested in bringing financial literacy education to their school should call KCA at (717) 774-7080 or email info@KCAWealth.com for more information.