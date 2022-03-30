YWCA York to host seminar for local law enforcement on the signs of human trafficking

YWCA York says that sometimes, law enforcement officers are the first people to come into contact with survivors of human trafficking and may not know it.

YORK, Pa. — An initiative by the YWCA York is hoping to teach law enforcement to recognize and respond to human trafficking in York County.

According YWCA York, there has been an increase in human trafficking in the area in the last two years.

"I’m not sure that it’s from the education that we’ve done in the last two years or it’s just because of the pandemic," Crystal Perry, a human trafficking advocate coordinator at YWCA York, said. "There’s many things happening to make people need the services, but just like with sexual assault and domestic violence, our numbers are going up through the pandemic."

Through an event taking place on March 30, the YWCA York will be providing information to local law enforcement on what human trafficking is, how to identify it, and things to look for in Pennsylvania and York.

"One of the things we cover is that if you’re traveling through York or Pennsylvania, and you’re dealing illegal activity such a drugs or guns you know, you can’t hide that, you’re going to jail if they find that in your car, but if you have people in your car, nobody is asking questions," Perry said.

She says that they'll be discussing the kinds of questions law enforcement should be asking when they encounter a situation they suspect might be human trafficking. They'll also be focusing on traffic stops, and telling officers to look for out-of-state plates and aggressive driving as signs of human trafficking.

Perry also says that advocates will discuss where law enforcement might be more likely to encounter trafficking. YWCA York says that sometimes, law enforcement officers are the first people to come into contact with survivors of human trafficking and may not know it.

“If you’re seeing these people and you’re not asking the right questions, they could slip through the system," Perry said. "So, how about we all get educated and get on the same page about the kinds of things we're looking for."