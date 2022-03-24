14 arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting in Lancaster County

Those who were arrested were allegedly tied to a human trafficking operation that involved an online advertisement and a hotel in East Hempfield Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force has charged 14 suspects in a prostitution sting in its first "successful operation in its mission to combat human trafficking in Lancaster County," according to the Lancaster Count District Attorney's Office.

Those who were arrested were allegedly tied to a human trafficking operation that involved an online advertisement and a hotel in East Hempfield Township.

On March 10, the sting occurred when an undercover female detective made contact with subjects of the investigation, commonly referred to as "Johns." These subjects responded to the online advertisement and made arrangements to exchange money, ranging from $80 to $200, for sexual activity, also according to the DA's office.

Over the course of eight hours, the undercover detective made contact with over 100 suspected "Johns."

The following men are charged with patronizing prostitutes and criminal conspiracy, both third-degree misdemeanors punishable of up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine:

Eddie Vazquez-Gomez, 47, Mount Joy, patronizing prostitutes

Aaron O’Brien, 41, Lancaster, patronizing prostitutes

Eric Rivera, 32, Millersville, patronizing prostitutes

Gavin Snader, 49, Pequea, patronizing prostitutes

William McClucas, 59, Willow Street, patronizing prostitutes

Paul Hale, 54, Lancaster, patronizing prostitutes

Brian Keil, 46, Coatesville, patronizing prostitutes

Juan Colon, 37, Lancaster, patronizing prostitutes

Gary Peters, 57, Williamsburg, Ky., patronizing prostitutes

Marco Matos, 37, Gap, patronizing prostitutes

Neptali Marroquin, 35, Lancaster, patronizing prostitutes

Elijah Santos, 27, Lancaster, patronizing prostitutes

Michael Boyles, 40, Maytown, patronizing prostitutes, criminal conspiracy

Thomas Brown, 52, Marietta, criminal conspiracy

“Unfortunately, as seen by the number of arrests and inquiries into the advertisement posted by the task force, the demand for this (human trafficking) clearly exists right here in Lancaster,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement. “This was the first, but certainly won’t be the last, operation conducted. Prospective buyers should take note and act accordingly by refraining from advancing human trafficking.”

The defendants will be sent a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing, at which time they will be arraigned and bail will be set. They will appear before Magisterial District Judge Brian E. Chudzik.

All of the men are innocent until proven guilty.