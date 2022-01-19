Dauphin County leaders raise awareness of human trafficking in their community

Thousands of victims and hundreds of cases have put Pennsylvania among the top human-trafficking states in the country—and Harrisburg is a hotspot.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Human trafficking is among the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the world. Thousands of victims and hundreds of cases have put Pennsylvania among the top human-trafficking states in the country.

YWCA Greater Harrisburg addressed the problem during a Dauphin County Commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday. Advocates said Harrisburg is a hotspot for human trafficking simply because it is a transportation hub. The city is home to train stations, major intersections, an airport and access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“Not only is the Dauphin County area and surrounding areas a pass-through for trafficking, but it also becomes a destination to recruit victims,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Vice President of Programs at YWCA Greater Harrisburg.

The organization typically handles 60 cases of human trafficking a year, but the pandemic has put this underground crime even more out of sight. Advocates are working with law enforcement to provide training, investigative resources, and research to help police stop traffickers and protect victims of sex trafficking.

“At some point [the victims] had some trauma that led them into this life and we’re going to get them help. Sometimes it takes an arrest initially to get them the help, but there is a mechanism to get them expungement,” explained Fran Chardo, Dauphin County’s District Attorney.

In 2014, the YWCA Greater Harrisburg helped to launch PAATH15—the Pennsylvania Alliance Against Trafficking in Humans, Route 15 project. The initiative connects five rape crisis centers, four human trafficking response teams, and numerous other resources along the 12-county 8,400 square mile Route 15 corridor. PAATH15 has helped 400 victims and counting.

“We provide shelter, housing, rental assistance, really a full holistic approach to anything a victim would need to begin that healing process,” added Hendrickson. “And that’s a very long process that doesn’t happen overnight.”

In 2019, the year with the most recent data on record from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 148 traffickers and 540 victims were identified across the Commonwealth. These numbers likely do not show the full scope of trafficking in the state.

Lack of awareness leads to underreporting and that is why advocates are hoping to shed a light on the issue. Recognizing signs of human trafficking can potentially save a life.

These are red flags that could alert you to a potential trafficking situation that should be reported: