Suspect charged in shooting death of 68-year-old Lancaster man will face trial on homicide charge

Edwin Concepcion, 22, is charged with the May 1 shooting death of 68-year-old Israel Lugo across the street from Clipper Magazine Stadium in the city.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of shooting and killing another man on the corner of West New and North Market streets in the city earlier this month will face trial on homicide and related firearms offenses after a preliminary hearing Monday morning, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Edwin Concepcion, 22, of the first block of Hampton Lane, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 68-year-old Israel Lugo on the afternoon of May 1, according to prosecutors.

Concepcion is also charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number in the case, prosecutors said.

Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth held over the charges against Concepcion at Monday's preliminary hearing, ruling that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier presented testimony from Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detectives Adam Flurry – the lead investigator and affiant – and Jessica Higgins.

According to the detectives’ testimony, the victim was found lying on the street in broad daylight with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the body and manner to be homicide following an autopsy conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross on May 2, according to evidence presented at the hearing.

The victim was struck in the neck, chest, and twice in the forearm, according to testimony.

Detectives retrieved video footage from homes, businesses, and the Lancaster Safety Coalition from the time and date of the homicide, prosecutors said.

In the footage, Concepcion can be seen following the victim before each goes out of any camera's view for approximately a minute after walking into the parking lot of 22 W. Clay St. from different entrances.

Video evidence then shows the victim walking out toward W. New St., as Concepcion follows.

According to testimony, Concepcion then manipulated an object with his arm before the victim fell to the ground. The defendant and victim were the only two in the area at this time, according to testimony.

Concepcion then runs from the scene and video footage captured the clothes he was wearing and him holding a black semiautomatic handgun. He then entered a vehicle from the rideshare service Lyft in the first block of W. James St. which transported him to the area of S. Queen St. and W. Andrew St., according to testimony.

Interviews with the Lyft driver and a search warrant on Lyft confirmed the route taken and information of the customer, which included a phone number, email, and debit card associated with Concepcion, prosecutors said.

Further investigation revealed Concepcion was on probation and provided the same number to Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole that was used to call the Lyft ride, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster City Police conducted surveillance at a home in the 300 block of S. Queen St. – where Concepcion was currently residing – before he was arrested around 7:16 p.m. on May 2, after he exited the residence, police testified.

Evidence recovered during a subsequent search warrant on the defendant’s residence allegedly included:

A black Springfield XD 9 mm handgun located in a vent with seven of 11 possible rounds loaded and an obliterated serial number

Clothes matching those worn by the defendant during the homicide

A black cell phone matching the one used by the defendant after the homicide

A debit card matching the one used for the Lyft ride

Testimony also revealed:

Fingerprints tested on the firearm matched the defendant

The defendant had a juvenile burglary adjudication in 2013 that prohibited him from possessing a firearm and does not possess a permit to carry a concealed weapon

Lancaster City Police were called to Concepcion's home on April 29 for a reported neighbor dispute in which the defendant was stabbing his door with a knife. The victim was deaf and mute, according to prosecutors.

No connection between the victim and the defendant is known at this time.