York County man sentenced to five years imprisonment on drug trafficking, weapons charges

Jahzaire Gilliam, 20, of York, admitted to distributing marijuana in York in March 2021 as well as possessing a semi-automatic pistol.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

YORK, Pa. — Jahzaire Gilliam, 20, of York, has been sentenced to five years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges after admitting to distributing marijuana in York in March 2021, as well as possessing a semi-automatic pistol, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

At the time of his arrest, the pistol was loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition. 

In addition to five years in prison, Gilliam will be subject to a two-year term of supervised release, which will follow the term of imprisonment, according to a press release. 

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. 

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the York County Drug Task Force, and the York City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

