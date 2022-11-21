York County man arrested after allegedly assaulting 10-year-old son

Desi Antwuan Elliott, 38, of Etters, was arrested after his son allegedly witnessed him choke and suffocate the youngest child.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township police arrested an Etters man after he allegedly choked, pinned and suffocated his son.

The boy's teen brother witnessed Desi Antwuan Elliott, 38, assault him, according to a criminal complaint.

On Nov. 20 around 11:24 p.m. police received a report that Elliott had "lost it" and was choking their child. Authorities allegedly heard crashing noises and the caller yelling for help in the background of the call.

When officers arrived on scene at the 2300 block of Old Trail Road, the caller met them outside and relayed that Elliott was "extremely intoxicated," authorities said.

The 13-year-old witness said that Elliott dragged the 10-year-old across the living room and into the kitchen, where he allegedly threw the victim to the floor and got on top of him to pin him down.

Elliott then pressed the child's head into the ground while covering his nose and mouth to restrict him from breathing normally, according to a criminal complaint.