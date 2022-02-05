Two men injured after crash, shooting in York County

Police say an argument between two men escalated Monday morning following a crash and shooting in Heidelberg Township.

According to Northern York County Regional Police Chief David Lash, police responded to the 6800 block of Cannery Road in Heidelberg Township around 10:00 a.m. on May 2.



Investigators say two unidentified men, ages 60 and 48, were involved in an argument that quickly escalated. At one point during the argument, the men got into separate vehicles and eventually crashed when one of the drivers rammed the other.

During the collision, one the men fired shots at the other from an AR-15, police said.

As a result of the incident, a 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the shooting, while a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Authorities said there is no threat to anyone in the area, and that the men involved knew each other.