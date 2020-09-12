Woman charged with arson in Ephrata after fire in duplex building

Robin Crouse admitted to starting a fire in a metal tray as a source of heat, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is being charged with arson after authorities said she started a fire in a duplex building.

On the afternoon of December 8, police and fire personnel were dispatched to a building on the first block of West Main Street in Ephrata for a fire.

Firefighters found a fire in the common wall of the second-floor hallway of the duplex and successfully put it out.

After interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business, officers named Robin Crouse, 36, as their suspect.

Crouse told police she was dealing with personal problems and admitted to breaking out second-floor windows at the duplex and starting a fire in a metal tray as a source of heat, officials said.

When the fire spread to the wall, Crouse left without notifying anyone of the fire, police said.