Police: Harrisburg woman doused teen in lighter fluid, threatened to light her on fire

Tysheda Mitchell is charged with attempted murder, arson, and related offenses in the Sept. 27 incident, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 34-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after police say she doused a 14-year-old girl with lighter fluid and threatened to set her on fire earlier this year.

Tysheda Mitchell, of the 400 block of Crescent Street, is also charged with endangering the welfare of children, arson, possession of explosive material, aggravated assault, and simple assault in the Sept. 27 incident, according to Harrisburg Police.