Police: Woman attempts to light fires at Lancaster County polling place

The woman made several attempts to light small fires while waiting in line to vote in Pequea Township, police say. They're trying to identify her.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a suspected arson case at a polling location in Pequea Township.

The incident occurred around 12:56 p.m. at the West Willow Fire Company on West Willow Road, police say.

A white woman in her 20's was seen trying to light several small fires in the building while waiting in line to vote, according to police.

Police say she attempted to light an interior wall on fire, using a lighter. When she was unsuccessful, she moved down the line and attempted to light a piece of paper hanging on the wall on fire, according to police.

After entering the polling room, she lit a piece of paper that was taped to a cardboard divider placed to separate voters, police say.

She then left the building and fled in a grey Ford Focus coupe, police say.

Police say people in the polling location smelled smoke and noticed the fire and were able to extinguish it immediately. There was no major damage, no injuries and no disruption to voting.