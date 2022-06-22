Williamsport High School principal charged with 30 counts of sexual contact with former student

Roger Freed, 34, has been accused of inappropriate relations with a student over a period of seven years.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport Area School District principal has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student over the course of several years.

Roger Freed, 34, is a ninth-grade principal at the Williamsport Area School District.

He has been charged with 30 counts of sexual contact with a former student, according to police. The inappropriate contact allegedly began in 2015, when the student was in ninth or tenth grade.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators, the student approached Freed after seeing how other students could confide in him. The student believed that he could lean on Freed for emotional support after the passing of his little brother.

Their relationship would turn sexual in the boy's junior year, lasting throughout the student's high school and college years, ending in April of 2022, according to police.

Freed is a facing a list of charges, including Intercourse/Sexual Contact with a Student, Corruption of Minors, Sell/Furnish Liquor to a Minor, Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent.

Freed has since been released, but must wear an ankle monitor and stay away from the alleged victim.