Middletown business burglarized in the middle of the night

The suspect allegedly gained entrance to the business by smashing the glass door with a red power drill.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Middletown smoke shop was burglarized in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to police.

The business, "Hot Spot," located on 100 Brown Street, was broken into with a red power drill, Middletown Police said. The burglar smashed the glass door in order to gain entry to the building.

The suspect was caught on the store's security camera. Police describe them as a younger thin male, wearing all black, with white socks, and slides or slippers. The suspect was wearing gloves and had a mask on to cover their face.

Police released the following photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Adam Tankersley by email at @atankersley@middletownboroughpd.com or by contacting Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-645-1594.