Second of 4 suspects sentenced to life in prison for 2016 deadly home invasion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the sentencing of a Delaware County man convicted of second-degree homicide and burglary among other charges for a 2016 homicide in Salisbury Township.

Michael Patrick Baker, 42, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the 2016 home invasion homicide of Dennis Pitch.

Judge David Ashworth sentenced Baker to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 23.5 to 60 years, according to the DA's Office.

In September, Baker was convicted of second-degree homicide, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and intimidation of a witness.

Judge Ashworth said of Baker: "There is little to indicate the defendant has committed to change his lifestyle."

Prosecutor, Assistant DA Mark Fetterman read a statement from the victim's family at the sentencing.

“You didn’t just ruin our family, you ruined yours,” Fetterman read on behalf of the family. “It’s heartbreaking to know the last face [Dennis] saw was yours.”

During the sentencing, Baker was given the chance to speak and he addressed Pitch's family expressing his sorrow but asserting his innocence.

Fetterman described Baker as a violent and dangerous man judging from his past behavior.

The first of the four defendants in the home invasion homicide, Christopher J. Lyles, was sentenced to life in prison in Aug. 2020.

Two other defendants, Kristopher Smith and Brandon Bills, charged with similar offenses, are in Lancaster County Prison as their cases are pending.