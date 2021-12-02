US Marshals capture wanted fugitive at Dillsburg motel

Skylor Fickes, 30, was wanted on numerous charges, including burglary and the assault of two officers during an attempt to elude capture last month.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old suspect wanted for numerous offenses, including burglary and his alleged role in a "chop shop" auto theft operation, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Skylor Fickes, no fixed address, was sought by authorities for:

A Sept. 29, 2021, burglary charge obtained by the Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle barracks.

A Nov. 6, 2021, failure to appear warrant issued by the Cumberland County court after Fickes failed to answer to charges of dealing with the proceeds of unlawful activities.

A Nov. 12, 2021, warrant obtained by the Northern York County Regional Police Department for Fickes’ role in a “chop-shop” auto theft operation.

On Nov. 24, the Hampden Township Police Department investigated a reported sighting of Fickes at a business in the 4000 block of Market Street in Camp Hill, Pane said.

When confronted, Fickes allegedly assaulted the officers trying to arrest him, took one of the officer’s tasers, and fired it, striking two officers. He escaped from the business in a vehicle, according to Pane.

Fickes was subsequently charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and lesser included offenses.

Attempts to find Fickes were unsuccessful, and the USMS Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him, Pane said.

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Carroll Township Police officers found a vehicle associated with Fickes parked at a hotel on Route 15 in Dillsburg, Pane said. Officers from the Carroll Township, Upper Allen Township, and Hampden Township police departments surrounded the hotel while members of the Fugitive Task Force checked rooms for Fickes.

Fickes fled from a room and ran from the hotel, according to Pane. Officers gave chase and stopped him after a brief struggle.

Hampden Township Police Department took custody of Fickes for booking and arraignment.