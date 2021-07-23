U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in two alleged sexual assaults of minors in Harrisburg in early 2000s

Timothy Harmon is charged with sexually assaulting one victim in 2003, and another in the early 2000s, while he was living in Harrisburg. He was arrested in Georgia.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Harrisburg resident suspected of sexually assaulting at least two minor victims was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in Macon, Georgia, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said in a press release.

Timothy Harmon, 53, was charged by Harrisburg Police with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child on Oct. 14, 2003, after he allegedly assaulted a minor victim, Pane said.

At that time, Harmon was supervised by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for a drug distribution conviction, according to Pane. Based on the allegations, Probation and Parole moved to revoke Harmon’s parole, but Harmon could not be found, and a parole warrant was issued.

On Feb. 2, 2009, Harrisburg Police obtained an additional arrest warrant for Harmon after identifying a second minor victim. The warrant charged Harmon with Rape of a Child Less than 13 Years of Age and lesser included offenses, Pane said. This rape allegedly occurred in the early 2000s, while Harmon lived in Harrisburg, according to Pane.

Attempts to find Harmon were unsuccessful, and the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. The task force pursued leads in Pennsylvania, California, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, Pane said.

U.S. Marshals eventually located Harmon in Macon, and at 9 a.m. Friday took him into custody at a home on the 900 block of Maynard Street, according to Pane.

Harmon was turned over to the Bibb County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.