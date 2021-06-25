Man wanted in 2020 shooting in Chambersburg arrested by U.S. Marshals in Washington, DC

Jayluen Deadre Childs, 26, of Chambersburg, is charged with attempted homicide in the August 4, 2020 shooting, which occurred on the first block of W. Liberty St.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The suspect in an August 2020 shooting in Chambersburg was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Washington, DC, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Jayluen Deadre Childs, 26, of Chambersburg, was wanted for his alleged role in an August 4, 2020 shooting on the first block of West Liberty Street in the borough, Pane said. One person was injured in the shooting.

Childs was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related offenses, but attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. And arrest warrant was issued, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was alerted to apprehend him, according to Pane.

At about 10:55 a.m. Thursday, members of the Task Force located Childs and took him into custody without incident at the intersection of 16th Street and Hunter Place SE in Washington, Pane said. He was turned over to Metropolitan Police for booking and arraignment.

“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led directly to a dangerous fugitive being taken off the streets," said Pane. "It is our top priority to arrest violent crime fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life.”