Pa. State Constable arrested, charged with 58 counts of human trafficking

Pa. State Constable Timothy Heefner, 64, is facing 58 counts of human trafficking, 41 counts of criminal attempt to commit human trafficking and much more.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Constable is facing 25 criminal offenses as a result of a two-year-long investigation, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Timothy Raye Heefner, 64, was arrested on Sept. 13 following a joint investigation conducted by the Chambersburg Police Department and the Franklin County District Attorney's Office.

The information was originally reported to the Chambersburg Police Department in July 2021. The case was then presented before the Franklin County Investigative Grand Jury beginning in January of 2023.

On Sept. 8, investigators reportedly requested a presentment for the charged offenses. Heefner has been charged with the following:

Fifty-eight counts of trafficking in individuals (F1), 41 counts of criminal attempts to commit trafficking in individuals (F1), 58 counts of involuntary servitude (F1), 41 counts of criminal attempts to commit involuntary servitude (F1), one count of rape (F1), one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (F1), one count of sexual assault (F2), 58 counts of criminal use of a communication facility (F3), 41 counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal use of a communication facility (F3), 58 counts of prostitution and related offenses (F3), 41 counts criminal attempt to commit prostitution and related offenses (F3), one count criminal attempt to commit- unlawful contact with minor (F3), one count of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with minor (F3), one count corruption of minors (F3), one count corruption of minors (M1), one count of indecent assault (M1), one count of indecent assault (M1), one count of indecent assault (M2), 58 counts of official oppression (M2), 41 counts criminal attempt to commit official oppression (M2), one count of indecent exposure (M2), 58 counts of prostitution and related offenses (M3), and 41 counts of criminal attempts to commit prostitution and related offenses (M3).

He also received criminal charges for 58 counts of sexual extortion (F3) and 41 counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual extortion (F3)

Heefner is currently being held at Franklin County Jail with bail set at $1,250,000.