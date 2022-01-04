Two high school students arrested on firearms charges in York City

This latest arrest is the second firearm arrest of one of the teenagers and the third overall incident involving a gun within the last month and a half, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Two high school students in York City were arrested this week on firearms charges, according to police.

On March 31, the York City Police Juvenile Engagement Unit, in conjunction with participating officers from the West York Police Department and the York City School Police, arrested a 14-year-old Penn High School student for illegal possession of a firearm.

On March 30, another 14-year-old was caught by detectives heading to school and hiding a gun in the 200 block of West Princess Street, also according to police.