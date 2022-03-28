Authorities investigating what caused passenger panic at Cancun airport

Videos on social media shows passengers scrambling for exits after reports of a loud noise that prompted panic at the airport.

WASHINGTON — Mexican authorities are investigating what caused passengers at Cancun International Airport to panic and scramble for the exits on Monday afternoon. Those in the airport at the time reported hearing loud, explosion-like noises.

Although social media users initially reported the noise as gunfire, Cancun Airport's Emergency Operations Center as well as Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the secretary of public safety for the state of Quintana Roo, confirmed that the source of the noise was not gunfire and there was not a shooting.

"Following up on the events of an initial investigation to find the cause of what happened, there are no signs of detonations of guns or weapon explosions of any kind," tweeted Hernández Gutiérrez.

In a follow up tweet, the secretary said that a billboard sign that fell over "coincides with the moment in which people run."

Police have yet to issue an official explanation, but some airport officials have reported that the cause may have been a malfunctioning X-ray machine.

On Twitter, one journalist who happened to be at the airport said that an airport worker made an announcement indicating that the machine "blew up."

In another video posted on social media from inside a plane, a crew member can be heard informing passengers about the X-ray machine.

"One of the security x-rays went 'bang,'" the crew member can be heard telling passengers in the video.

Still, scenes from the airport were a shock to social media users across the world.

One passenger at the airport told KARE 11 in Minnesota: "We were waiting at the gate, seated, and moments after the crew offered pre-boarding, there was a loud noise and a crowd of people ran by screaming."

"Several people yelled ‘get down!'" the Twin Cities traveler said. "Several passengers and the gate crew ran down the jetway to the plane. One older woman fell and was stepped on by another young lady in the chaos."

On Twitter, people inside the airport shared videos of mass panic, with alarms sounding and people hiding behind columns.