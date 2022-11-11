Swatara Township police investigating seven-man robbery of Harrisburg business

Employees and customers of the store were monitored by some of the suspects while their conspirators stole money from the grocery store cash register.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg at 6:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that seven Black men reportedly wearing black clothing and masks entered the grocery store and the attached jewelry store, Baral Jewelers and Gift Center.

Three of the men reportedly brandished firearms.

Some of the suspects were armed with hammers and similar tools which were used to smash the glass display cases in the jewelry store.

All of the suspects reportedly fled together, using two cars which are believed to be a white Audi SUV and a white or silver BMW SUV, or cars very similar to those.

All seven suspects are pictured below:

Police believe an additional two suspects waited in the associated cars while the robbery was taking place.

An intensive search of the area for the suspects was conducted, but no one was found. No injuries were reported.