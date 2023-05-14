x
Police: Suspect steals $2,000 gaming system from Cumberland County store

Police say the suspect covered the gaming system in the shopping cart with a towel before walking out of the store.
Credit: Silver Spring Township Police Department
On the left, the suspect is pictured entering the store with an empty shopping cart. On the right the man is seen leaving the store.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking to identify and locate a man accused of stealing a gaming system from a Sam's Club in Silver Spring Township.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage walking into the store and putting a Cyberpower Gaming System worth $2,099 into his shopping cart.

Police say the man then covered the gaming system with a towel before walking out of the store.

The suspect left the area in a black 4-door SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Jenelle Keppley at jkeppley@sstwp.org or 717-697-0607, ext. 2023. 

Credit: Silver Spring Township Police Department
The suspect left in a black 4-door SUV of an unknown make or model.

