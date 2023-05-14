Police: Suspect steals $2,000 gaming system from Cumberland County store

Police say the suspect covered the gaming system in the shopping cart with a towel before walking out of the store.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking to identify and locate a man accused of stealing a gaming system from a Sam's Club in Silver Spring Township.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage walking into the store and putting a Cyberpower Gaming System worth $2,099 into his shopping cart.

Police say the man then covered the gaming system with a towel before walking out of the store.

The suspect left the area in a black 4-door SUV.