State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County.
State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
The same vehicle was involved in a gasoline theft a day after the truck was reported stolen, according to troopers. The Chevrolet can be distinguished by the heavy rust on its rocker panels.
An unidentified man wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans, a black face covering and a red hat was seen with the truck during the gas theft at a Mexico Mart.
Another unidentified man was seen exiting the driver's seat and was wearing a black digital camo hat.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the two men pictured above is asked to contact the PSP Lewistown station at at 717-320-1010, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online.