Harrisburg woman charged with attempted homicide following weekend stabbing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is facing an attempted homicide charge following a weekend stabbing.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.

Officers responded to a home along the 1200 block of Community Drive on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

At the scene, police located a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

At the time, the victim is still in the hospital but is in stable condition.

According to Matt Maisel, the director of communications for Harrisburg, Cruz-Ravelo surrendered and was arrested about an hour later along the 1400 block of Riley Road.

She was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Facility for processing and arraignment, according to police.