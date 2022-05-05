Police seeking vehicle of interest after stabbing at gas station in Carlisle

One person was injured and police are seeking a vehicle of interest after a stabbing at a gas station in Carlisle.

CARLISLE, Pa. — One person has been injured after a stabbing at a Carlisle gas station, and police are seeking a vehicle of interest that may have been involved.

According to the Carlisle Borough Police Department, a stabbing occurred just before 6 a.m. on May 5 at the Speedway gas station located at the corner of East High Street and York Road.

Police say that the victim is being treated for their injuries, and investigators remain on scene.

Authorities say the motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

Police are searching for a vehicle of interest that was in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Officials ask that if anyone sees the below pictured vehicle or has any information on the stabbing to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

The investigation is still ongoing.