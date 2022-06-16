x
Crime

Police: Thieves steal items from at least 12 unlocked vehicles in Spring Garden Township

Spring Garden Township Police reminded residents to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside after a series of overnight thefts on Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight in Spring Garden Township.

At least 12 thefts were reported, according to Spring Garden Township Police. In each case, items were taken from vehicles that were left unlocked, police said.

"We would like to remind our residents when leaving your vehicle unattended, lock your doors, close your windows, and remove your keys/key fobs," the police department said in a press release Thursday.

Additionally, the department said, residents should avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles when they're unattended -- especially if those valuables can be seen by people walking by.

Police said residents should remain alert for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and call 911 if they see something or someone that looks out of place.

