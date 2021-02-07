Police searching for suspects who stole items from unlocked vehicles in Chambersburg

The suspects were known to be in the areas between 2:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to authorities.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for suspects who opened several unlocked vehicle doors and stole items on Friday morning in Chambersburg.

Officials said they responded to multiple calls in the area of East McKinley Street and Cleveland Ave regarding thefts from motor vehicles.

Police said the individuals shown in the photos may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation. These individuals are a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.