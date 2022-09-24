x
Shots fired at ambulance, York County police searching for suspects

Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired at an ambulance. 

On Sept. 24 at 1:57 p.m. a Life Team ambulance was shot along Loucks Road in Manchester Township. 

According to reports, the ambulance was eastbound on Loucks Road and eastbound east of Roosevelt Avenue when they noticed the vehicle pictured below. 

Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department

The suspect allegedly started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road, between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired from the passenger side window of the suspected vehicle into the driver's side of the ambulance.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the single shot struck the ambulance in the upper rear portion of the cab.

There is no description of who was inside the suspected car. 

No one was injured from the incident. There were three employees inside the ambulance at the time, but no patients. 

The ambulance drove to a point of safety and called police, according to reports. 

The suspected vehicle is believed to be a 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla, with distinctive primer-colored spots on the passenger side. 

Anyone with information on this car has been asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. 

