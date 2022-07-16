Shooting leaves 1 dead in Harrisburg, police investigating

Officers responding to reports of fired shots found a man's body on the 200 block of Evergreen Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg that left one person dead early Saturday.

Officers initially responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Market and Evergreen Streets shortly after midnight on Saturday.

When police got there, they were pointed to the 200 block of Evergreen Street where they found a man's body.

Police say once they realized the man was a shooting victim, they started an investigation, which is still ongoing.