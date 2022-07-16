x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Harrisburg, police investigating

Officers responding to reports of fired shots found a man's body on the 200 block of Evergreen Street.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg that left one person dead early Saturday.

Officers initially responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Market and Evergreen Streets shortly after midnight on Saturday.

When police got there, they were pointed to the 200 block of Evergreen Street where they found a man's body.

Police say once they realized the man was a shooting victim, they started an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2021 data shows widened racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests in Pa.