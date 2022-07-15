Police seek two suspects charged in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a July 5 shooting that injured a man in the city.
Amir Buckner and Tahir Edwards are accused of firing multiple rounds at a male victim in the area of South 13th and Lowell streets at about 2:30 p.m., police say.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both Buckner and Edwards are charged with aggravated assault and various related firearms violations, police say.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.