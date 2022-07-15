Police seek two suspects charged in Harrisburg shooting

Amir Buckner and Tahir Edwards are accused of firing multiple rounds at a man in the city on July 5. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a July 5 shooting that injured a man in the city.

Amir Buckner and Tahir Edwards are accused of firing multiple rounds at a male victim in the area of South 13th and Lowell streets at about 2:30 p.m., police say.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Buckner and Edwards are charged with aggravated assault and various related firearms violations, police say.