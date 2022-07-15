x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Police seek two suspects charged in Harrisburg shooting

Amir Buckner and Tahir Edwards are accused of firing multiple rounds at a man in the city on July 5. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Credit: Harrisburg Police
Amir Buckner and Tahir Edwards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a July 5 shooting that injured a man in the city.

Amir Buckner and Tahir Edwards are accused of firing multiple rounds at a male victim in the area of South 13th and Lowell streets at about 2:30 p.m., police say.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both Buckner and Edwards are charged with aggravated assault and various related firearms violations, police say.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Steelton-Highspire School District is selling its bleachers to interested buyers