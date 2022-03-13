Police investigating double homicide in Harrisburg

Around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting at the first block of South 16th Street where they found a man and woman shot and killed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say a man and woman are dead after a shooting on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, around 4:40 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the first block of South 16th Street, where they found a man and woman shot and killed.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter says he believes this to be a targeted shooting.

While authorities are searching for the shooter, they say the public is not in danger.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday to provide more details on the incident.