Three shot overnight in Harrisburg

The first victim was found in the area of North 2nd and State Streets. Two other victims are linked to a shooting on the 600 block of Schuylkill Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Harrisburg that resulted in three people injured.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury in the area of North 2nd and State Streets. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injury.

Police say a short time later, another man also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, arrived at a local hospital. The victim told police he had been shot on the 600 block of Schuylkill Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on Schuylkill Street to investigate and while there, they were approached by another man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

All of the incidents are under investigation.