Police in Harrisburg investigating shooting and death of man

Police were initially called to the scene for shots fired from a vehicle towards a home. Once there, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting and the death of a man who they say was responsible for the shooting.

On Friday evening, around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North 19th Street for reports of shots fired from a vehicle towards a home.

When police arrived at the scene, their attention was called to a vehicle nearby. Inside the vehicle, they found a man dead from a gunshot.

Police say their preliminary investigation showed them the man died after he shot himself.

During their investigation, police also determined that the deceased was the person responsible for the earlier shots fired towards a home.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.