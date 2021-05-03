Couple charged in 2020 shooting death of Cumberland County man now faces child abuse charges

Alan Williams and Crystal Dupert are charged with homicide in the death of Andrew Konetsco last fall. Now they're charged with beating their 2- and 3-year-old kids.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A man and woman accused of murdering a 25-year-old Cumberland County man last year are now charged with beating their two children when they found them playing with a handgun, according to police.

Alan Williams, 27, and Crystal Dupert, 25, both of Mechanicsburg, are already being held in Cumberland County Prison on homicide charges stemming from the shooting death of Andrew Konetsco last October.

Mechanicsburg Police recently charged the couple with two counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault following the investigation of abuse reported by Cumberland County Children and Youth Services, who found the 2- and 3-year-old children were suffering from bruising and swelling to the tops of their hands, thighs, and buttocks.

Police say Williams admitted he hit the children with the rail of a baby gate while he was babysitting them in late September 2020. He allegedly told police he hit the children after finding they had "made a mess," and were playing with a handgun they had discovered in a closet.

Neither Williams nor Dupert made any effort to get medical care for the children after the alleged abuse, police say.

Instead, another relative discovered their injuries and sought medical attention for the children at Hershey S. Medical Center a few days later, police say.

Analysis of text messages found on Dupert's phone indicated she was aware of the children's injuries and had "considered blaming the injuries on an innocent person in an effort to protect (Williams), the father of her children," police say in the criminal complaint.

Williams and Dupert are already facing homicide, assault and endangerment charges related to the death of Konetsco, who was discovered in his home on Admirals Quay Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

An investigation determined Williams drove to the 25-year-old’s home with Dupert and their two children in the vehicle. He went inside, shot Konetsco once, then fled the scene with his family, according to police.

Konetsco's roommate and several neighbors told police they'd heard gunshots.

After the shooting, Williams hid the gun, which was registered to Dupert, and went to a friend’s house. He was later found by authorities in Halifax, Dauphin County, and taken into custody.

Dupert stayed with a relative in Perry County after the shooting.

The children were dropped off at a relative’s home, authorities said.

Both Williams and Dupert admitted to their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

Investigators say Williams and Konetsco had argued earlier in the week, and Williams threatened to shoot Konetsco.