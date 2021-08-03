Middlesex Township police charge man with aggravated assault, three additional charges

Cade Fennell, who had a large pair of scissors on his person, admitted to officers that he had attempted to stab the victim in the head and chest.

CARLISLE, Pa. — On March 1 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn in Carlisle after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arriving, officers were able to locate the suspect, Cade Fennell, who had a large pair of scissors on his person and admitted to officers that he had attempted to stab the victim in the head and chest.

After investigating, it was determined that Fennell had "attempted to cause serious bodily injury to the victim" as well as followed the victim into his bedroom in order to terrorize him.