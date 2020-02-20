Police: Lancaster County man was free on bail when he was arrested for DUI, marijuana possession

Shane M. Wingler, 29, was ordered to stand trial on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, DUI, and driving under a suspended license

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year-old Lancaster County man will stand trial after a police officer testified that he was driving on a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol with a pound of marijuana stashed in his car during a traffic stop last month, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Shane M. Wingler, of Conoy Township, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, DUI, and driving under a suspended license in connection to the Jan. 18 incident, which occurred in Mount Joy Township.

Wingler was free on bail in another possession with intent to deliver case when he was stopped by police for making an illegal turn, according to testimony.

Police determined he was intoxicated -- a blood draw later revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of .082 percent, police say -- and he was allegedly argumentative with the officer who pulled him over.

According to police, Wingler's eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol at the time of the stop. He also allegedly kept reaching for his pockets, which police say contained wads of cash totaling more than $9,000.

Police say a K9 officer performed an exterior scan of Wingler's Audi and alerted on multiple locations.

An interior search of the vehicle produced a duffel bag with .92 pounds of marijuana and empty baggies inside, according to police.

Police also discovered THC wax and THC oil in the vehicle, according to testimony.