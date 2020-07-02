Police: Dallastown man faces charges for drugs, weapons

Edward Kinard, 19, was arrested Tuesday after State Police executed a search warrant at his home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old Dallastown man is facing felony drug and weapons possession charges after police executed a search warrant on his Dallastown home and automobile Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police.

Edward Kinard, of the 300 block of West Park Ave., is charged with two counts of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act, a felony count of Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, and a misdemeanor count of drug possession, police say.

According to police, investigators obtained search warrants for Kinard's home and vehicle on Feb. 4. He was seen leaving his home in a red Chrysler 200 at about 8 p.m., and police initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody.

After executing the search warrants, police say, investigators found 302 THC vaping cartridges, 15 plastic bags of marijuana packaged for sale, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the bedroom of his home.

Police say they also recovered a vacuum sealer, vacuum sealer bags, a digital scale, and a money counter inside the home.

According to the complaint, Kinard was found guilty of felony possession with intent to deliver charges Aug. 7, 2018, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

This is not Kinard's first brush with the law. In 2018, he was charged with harassment by communication after allegedly making a series of obscene, racist comments to a police communications operator at the York Barracks.

According to police, Kinard called the station’s 911 emergency line, identified himself as “Big Daddy Chubbs,” and demanded information regarding an active criminal investigation. Police say he insisted on speaking to a supervisor, but would not provide his contact information.

Kinard is accused of using lewd and obscene comments before the operator terminated the call. He then allegedly called back moments later and continued his previous rant, making numerous racial, sexual, and obscene references to the operator, police say.

Police identified Kinard through his “Big Daddy Chubbs” nickname, references he made during the phone calls, and his telephone number.