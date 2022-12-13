Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster

Police said a man shot three people, injuring two and killing one, before killing himself over the weekend in Lancaster.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police said a man shot three people, injuring two and killing one, before killing himself over the weekend in Lancaster.

Authorities provided further clarification and details on the shooting at a press conference on Tuesday, after previously reporting that about a suspicious death investigation and shooting.

At the press conference on Tuesday, police said the incidents were actually connected.

On Dec. 11 around 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Liberty St. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then, police found a third person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Ice Ave.

Authorities have identified that person as the shooting suspect, and he succumbed to his injuries.

On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check in the 900 block of N. Lime St. and found 35-year-old Courtney Cooper dead.

An autopsy showed that Cooper died from gunshot wounds to the body.

At the press conference on Tuesday, police confirmed that Cooper's death was connected to the shooting that had occurred.