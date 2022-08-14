Police searching for man accused of damaging police station windows and doors in Lancaster County

Jason Ramey, 50, of Manheim caused damages estimated at over $5,000 after throwing rocks at the police station on Saturday afternoon, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Borough Police is looking for a man seen on surveillance video damaging the police station's doors and windows.

Jason Ramey, 50, of Manheim caused damages estimated at over $5,000 after throwing rocks at the police station on Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to police, on Saturday around 5:20 p.m., someone called police about a man (Ramey) who appeared to be intoxicated and was asking to be taken to the hospital.

Officers found Ramey and he was taken to the hospital.

When police returned from the call, they discovered that Ramey had damaged the station at around 5:12 p.m. according to the police department's security cameras.

Ramey is facing charges of institutional vandalism and criminal mischief among others.