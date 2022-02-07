Fire at former Lebanon County high school under investigation

The official cause and origin of the fire are not known at this time.

LEBANON, Pa. — A former high school building went up in flames overnight in Lebanon and now authorities are investigating it as suspected arson and vandalism.

Multiple fire crews battled to put out the fire at the former Lebanon Catholic High School located at 1400 Chestnut Street early Sunday.

A tweet from the Lebanon City Fire Department suggests the incident is a case of arson and vandalism.

No word if there were any injuries.

The official cause and origin of the fire are not known at this time.